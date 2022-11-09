HUDSON — Mary Lou Hibbard, 81, of Hudson, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a member of Hudson Community Church and a homemaker.
Survivors: sons, Lawrence “Beau” Hibbard, Jr., Mark Hibbard, and John Hibbard, Sr.; daughter, Cindy Smallwood; and sister, Yvonne Harned.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Breckinridge County Animal Shelter.
