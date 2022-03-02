CENTRAL CITY — Mary Lou Jones Horn, 85, of Central City, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at 1:10 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors: children, Thomas Mitchell Reed, William Jeffrey Reed, Cynthia Louise Vaught, and Ruth Evelyn Reed and brothers and sisters, Halbert Jones, Ronnie Jones, Roberta Hare, and Anna Dean Thompson.
Service: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mary Horn Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
