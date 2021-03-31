CENTRAL CITY — Mary Lou Kimmel, 90, of Central City, died at 2:10 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Maple Health Nursing and Rehab. Mrs. Kimmel was born March 4, 1931, in Muhlenberg County.
She had worked at several jobs, and she retired after 15 years at Stewart’s IGA, where she worked a deli manager. She was a member of South Carrollton Baptist Church. She is now in the presence of the Lord. She loved the church and Bro. Heltsley. She liked to work and did until she got sick, and she was a hard worker. She will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Bastin; her only child, Wayne Napier; brother Clark Bastin; sister Wanda Branner; and first husband, Herbert Napier.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, W.D. Kimmel; sisters Sammie York and family, Dorothy Steward and family and Faye Goff and family; brother Leon (Connie) Bastin and family; daughter-in-law Gay Napier; grandson Justin Napier; and granddaughter Tiffany Ingram.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Roger Heltsley officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
