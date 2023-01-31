Mary Lou Mackey Moseley, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born June 21, 1938, to the late Edward Bert and Bessie Marie Mackey in Beech Grove. Mary Lou was a Christian all her life. As a world traveler, one of her accomplishments was climbing the Great Wall of China.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Wayne Moseley; her sister, Anna Lee Bailey; and her granddaughter, Margaret Maree McMahon.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who leaves behind one son, Tim Moseley (Karla) of Calhoun; two daughters, Jaye Moseley of Owensboro and Ginger Elkins (Michael) of Burlington; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Beck (Matt), Marcus Moseley (Leslie), Jamon Moseley, Brynne Henderson (Trevor), Geoffrey McMahon (Ashly), Evan McMahon, and John Alexander McMahon; and five great-grandchildren, Haley, Cooper, Wesley, Grayson, and Harlow.
The family will celebrate her life in a private service.
