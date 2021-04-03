BEAVER DAM — Mary Lou “Maw” Cook, 82, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, April 1, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 30, 1938, in Ohio County to the late Lawrence and Maggie Edwards Kuykendall. Mary Lou was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ, and she worked at Cowdens.
Mary Lou was a fierce and strong woman whose love for her family was indisputable. You could often find her outside working in her yard and tending to her flowers and her immaculate vegetable garden. She loved cooking for her family and was known by them as the greatest cook there ever was. Maw cherished the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing, reading cookbooks, camping, traveling and going to bluegrass music festivals. Mary Lou was an inspiration to all who knew her.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Wayne Allen and Gregory Dale Allen; two sisters, Wanda Faye Burdin and Betty Sue Ramsey; and the father of her children, Rondall Lee Allen.
She leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories, her husband of 20 years, Kermit “Sonny” Cook Jr. of Beaver Dam; two children, Vickie Miller of Pellville and Mark (Freda) Allen of Olaton; her stepson, Josh Cook of Hartford; daughter-in-law, Sherry Allen of Horse Branch; two sisters, Billie Jean (Dwight) Smith of Hartford and Lorena May “Tooter” (Carl) King of Caneyville. “Maw” was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jamie Allen, Jarod (Tara) Allen, Crystal Allen, Josh (Sarah) Allen, Travis (Dawn) Woosley, Joey Allen, Justin (Matthew) Woosley, Dustin (Estella) Allen and Colten (Lauren) Allen; 25 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Taylor, Aaron, Tyler, Madison, Lyric, Austin, Dylan, Dalton, Brayden, Paxton, Lily, Addison, Braelyn, Gabriel, MaKenna, Kaitlyn, Wyatt, Reagan, Riley, Trinity, Avery, Isaac, Abigail and Travis; and two great-great-grandchildren, Izzabella and Paizley; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Joe Van Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery near Horse Branch. Friends may visit with Mary Lou’s family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Mary Lou Cook by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
