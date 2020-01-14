Mary Lou Miller, 96, of Owensboro, was called home Jan. 11, 2020, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. She was born to the late Hillary and Elizabeth Miller. She was orphaned at age five and adopted by Lula Underhill, her aunt. She retired after 20 years at General Electric from the Tube Department and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral for several years.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill (Hazel) Miller on Aug. 13, 2015, and H.C. (Margie) Miller on March 3, 1998.
Survivors include her daughter, Sheila A. Clark; son Terry (Janice) Storm; two grandchildren, Jerry (Cyndi) Storm and Sean Storm; six great-grandchildren Katelyn (Jody) Fleming, Kelly-Ann and Megan Storm, Charrisa Basham, Amanda (Justin) McFarland, Kyler (Amanda) Storm; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Throughout her long life, she enjoyed hobbies and interests that were fun loving. As a young woman she loved to listen and dance to Elvis Presley music. In midlife, she liked watching horse racing and talking about her grandchildren. In later life, bingo and board games were her passion.
Her funeral Mass celebration occurs at noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church. A private family burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com or sacyellow7@yahoo.com.
