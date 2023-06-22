HORSE BRANCH — Mary Lou Phelps Stewart, 59, of Horse Branch, went to her heavenly home on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Signature Healthcare of Hartford. She was born Feb. 13, 1964 in Hopedale, Illinois to the late Hobert E. Phelps and Mary Sue Kassinger Phelps. She enjoyed watching movies and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Henry Stewart of Horse Branch; son, Eddie Stewart of Horse Branch; and two brothers, Larry Phelps and Richard Phelps both of Owensboro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
