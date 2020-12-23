Mary Lou “Sis” Elliott Ripplinger, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Mary Lou was born in Daviess County to Thurman C. Elliott and Daisy Riley Graves Elliott on March 4, 1939.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Daisy Elliott; her son, David E. Ripplinger; sisters Betty Hinton, Patricia Mercer, Catherine, ”Kitty” Boswell; and brother William Elliott.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Janet and David Diamanti of Silver City, New Mexico, and Kris Wallace and her partner, Kevin, Hall of Austin, Texas; sisters Peggy Clements of Philpot and Carol Arrington of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandchildren James Diamanti and his wife, Natalie, of Westerly, Rhode Island, Aaron Ripplinger and his wife, Kristen, of Austin, Texas, Jessica Diamanti of Battle Ground, Washington, Faith Diamanti of Silver City, New Mexico, and Hannah and Fred Ripplinger of Owensboro; great-grandchildren Anthony and Noah Diamanti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to West Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation and New Century Hospice for taking such good care of our Mother.
