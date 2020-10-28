Mary Lou Wilson Blackford, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Tell City, Indiana. She was born Dec. 30, 1940, in Owensboro to the late Delbert Gordon Wilson and Mary Ruth Marksberry Wilson. Mary Lou previously worked at George Faith Oil Co. and retired from Blackford’s Automotive, where she was the office manager. She was a member of Westside Church of Christ. She enjoyed decorating, scrapbooking, visiting with the elderly and sending cards. Mary Lou loved animals, and her favorite times were with her family, especially being a grandma.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, James Gordon “Son” Wilson and Donald Ray Wilson.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Tom Blackford; son Tim Blackford; daughter Suzy Blackford Leonard (Ron); one grandchild, Kasey Blackford Goddard (Chris); three bonus grandchildren, Kaylee, Aaron and Jacob Leonard; one great-grandchild, Palmer Goddard; brother Bob Wilson (Nancy); sister Nina Bowen (Fred); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Private burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Heart to Heart Hospice, 415 E. Sixth St., Jasper, IN 47546.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
