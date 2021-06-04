ROCKPORT, Ind. — Mary Louise Bray Canary, 76, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Mary was born in Daviess County on Oct. 17, 1944, to the late Celestine “Buster” Bray and Geraldine (Howard) Bray.
Mary was a housekeeper. She enjoyed painting and gardening, and she taught art as a volunteer at St. Bernard Catholic School. She also helped people with their personal finances and taxes and at the Recycle Center selling clothing.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Canary Sr.; her son, Leslie Canary Jr.; her brother, Dean Bray; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Canary.
Mary is survived by her sons, Lee Canary and his wife, Pamela, Chris Canary, Jared Canary and his wife, Trish, and Jason Canary; daughter-in-law Susan Kellems; her grandchildren, Amie, Casey, Kristina, Anna, Josiah, Breanna, Amber, Patrick, Addie Mae, Carolyn, Jason Jr. and Christian; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Vicki Taylor; her nieces, Tokiwa and Ashley; and her nephew, Tyrren.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with the Rev. Andy Tindle officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.Boultinghouse
