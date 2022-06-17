GREENVILLE — Mary Louise Durall, 93, of Greenville, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Durall was born January 15, 1929, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and a member of New Cypress Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George “Jack” Durall, Jr.; parents, Elbert and Ethel Edwards; and daughter-in-law, Annie Durall.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Chapman of Greenville; son, Charles (Debra) Durall of Greenville; grandchildren, Teresa (Alan) Vincent, Jason (Laurie) Chapman, Paul “PJ” Durall, Amanda (Mark) Mitchell, and Keenan (Amber) Durall; and nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday June 17, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Rev. Tommy Drury officiating. Burial in New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented