Mary Louise Gough, 80, of Owensboro, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. She was at home with her family by her side. The Daviess County native was born Nov. 3, 1940, to the late Charles and Etta Hines and was of the Baptist faith. Mary was the third of five children but when they lost their mother when she was 16 years old, she began to care for her siblings. Being a very caring and compassionate woman, she helped raise many others in her family and loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary and her husband traveled all over the country attending fairs, craft shows, and country music concerts both locally and abroad. She loved being outdoors, gardening and raising flowers as well as crafts, sewing, working puzzles, and cooking.
In addition to her parents, Mary also was preceded in death by her siblings, Ed Marrett, Dorothy Jean Waltrip, Larry Hines, and Bonnie Hines.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Bernard “Bunny” Martin Gough; daughter, Cheryl “Sherry” Fulkerson (Bill), son, David Gough (Tammy) both of Owensboro; five grandchildren, Joshua Fulkerson (Amelia), Ethan Fulkerson (Jamie), Ashley Gough (Greg), Hunter Williams, and Harrison Williams; two great-granddaughters, Saige and Layla Fulkerson.
The service with limited attendance will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Gough shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Gough may be left at www.glenncares.com.
