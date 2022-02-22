Mary Louise Henderson, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky to the late Robert Alsup Sr. and Annie Pearl Thomas Alsup.
Mrs. Henderson retired from General Electric after forty-one years of service. She was a member of First General Baptist Church and also attended First Free Will Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, William Henderson in 2007; a son, Jimmie Ray Henderson in 2001; sisters, Mildred Carlisle, Elsie Conder, Margaret Grace, Viola Manley, Ruth Godlet and Bonnie Willis; brothers, James, Curtis, Joe, Earl and Raymond “Sonny” Alsup
Mary is survived by her son, David Lee Henderson (Jennifer) of Owensboro; grandchildren, David (Heather), Leon (Beth), Brian (Katrina), Johnny (Sarah), Wesley (Brittany), Kevin (Jenifer) and Jimmy Henderson; fifteen great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sisters, Connie Kasinger, Linda Redd, Dorothy Parks; a brother, Billy Ray Alsup; a very special friend, Harley K. Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 12 p.m., Thursday, February 24 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House C/O Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
