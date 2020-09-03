BREMEN — Mary Louise Jones, 76, of Bremen, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at midnight at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Jones was born April 16, 1944, in Hopkins County. She was a homemaker and member of Suthard Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Mary Dickerson; husband Archie Jones; sisters Sue Marie Dickerson, Virginia Demoss and Merona Pettus; and brothers Billy Jean Dickerson, Gaither Dickerson and Leon Dickerson.
She is survived by her son, Ronnie (Robin) Allen of Bremen; brothers Gabriel “Buddy” Dickerson of Florida and Jerry Dickerson of Madisonville; sister Nancy (Dwight) Mason of Earlington; grandsons Nicholas Allen and Willis Allen; great-grandsons Elijah Allen and Emmitt Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial in Gish Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made
www.tuckerfuneral
