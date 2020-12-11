Mary Louise Mulligan, 88, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Elba on Sept. 14, 1932, to the late Ambrose Legori Dant and Mary Gertrude McCain Dant. Louise worked at Anderson Department Store and was a manager at Diamond Lake Campground. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and Daviess County Homemaker’s Club. Louise enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening her flowers and reading. She loved cooking and baking for her family. She especially loved her grandkids.
Along with her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her husband, John M. Mulligan Sr., who passed March 30, 2018; and her brother, Wm. Royce Dant, Sr.
Louise is survived by her children, John M. (Margaret) Mulligan Jr., Mary Kathryn (Tom) Jenny, Robert Joseph (Anne) Mulligan, Virginia “Jenny” (Greg) Bacon and James Bernie (Vicki) Mulligan; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Anna Joyce Thompson.
Private services will be held Saturday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Services will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. Saturday via the church’s Facebook page.
Expressions of sympathy should go toward the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Building Fund.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mulligan.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mary Louise Mulligan and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented