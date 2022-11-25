Rosine — Mary Louise Parson, 82, of Rosine, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Ohio County Hospital. She was born in Bedford, PA to the late Carl and Mary Grace Nunamaker Gibson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Parson; brother, John Gibson; and sister, Carroll Williams.
Mary loved farm life, especially the animals. She loved music, especially Elvis. She also loved red and yellow roses.
Survivors include her son, Jerry Malone Parson; a brother, Ronnie Gibson; she had several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws who treated her like on of their own; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Kenny Shepherd and Sister Stacey Shepherd officiating. Burial will be in Daugherty Family Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
