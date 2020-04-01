Mary Louise Payne Reisz, 93, died peacefully at her home in Owensboro on March 30, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Gregory L. Reisz, who preceded her in death in 2001. In her words, “That’s a long time to miss somebody.”
Louise, as most people knew her, will be remembered for her devotion to God, her incredible love for her family and her truly kind heart. She loved all children, beautiful flowers, a good joke, and creating quilts that will keep her family warm for years to come.
Louise is survived by her brother, James (Monica) Payne of Owensboro. She will also be lovingly remembered by her 11 children, Gregory Reisz Jr. of Rockport, Indiana, Stanley (LaBelle) Reisz of Philpot, Reba Flaim of Owensboro, Madonna (Michael) Bush of Bell Buckle, Tennessee, William (Linda) Reisz II of Huntingburg, Indiana, Kevin (Mary) Reisz of Jasper, Indiana, Rhonda (Mike) Caldwell of Solsberry, Indiana, Elizabeth Winkler of Smithville, Tenessee, Lori Reisz of Somerset, New Jersey, Mark (Lynn) Reisz of Tell City, Indiana and Jonathan (Jodey) Reisz of Santa Claus, Indiana. Louise leaves behind 23 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren to carry forth her love and kindness in this world.
There will be no public services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a charity which embodies Louise’s great love for all children.
Friends may send condolences to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
