Mary Louise Woodward, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 14, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 23, 1944, in Daviess County to the late John and Mary Josephine Woodward. Mary served as a housekeeper at both Brescia University and the Executive Inn. She enjoyed shopping, especially at flea markets and yard sales. Mary will be remembered for her giving nature.
She is survived by her sister, Laurine Oakley; her brother, Ray Woodward; and her niece, Shannon Woodward.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
