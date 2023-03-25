Mary Lu Peterson Payne, 77, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Mar. 20, 2023, at AdventHealth in Daytona Beach, Florida. She was born Sept. 5, 1945, in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to the late Victor and Lucille Shea Peterson. Mary worked in St. Paul, Minnesota where she volunteered at the local hospital, and worked as a secretary and customer relations for 3M Corporation for 38 years before retirement in 2006. Mary was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church where she was involved as a Eucharist Minister and in the jail ministry. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and spending time at their condo in Florida, going to eat with her close friends and reading, and she was a Kentucky Colonel.
Mary loved spending time with her grandchildren and her fur baby, Princess. She was known to be a ray of sunshine, always giving of herself, putting everyone else’s needs before her own.
Mary is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Joseph Anthony Payne, of Owensboro; a stepson, Chris Payne (Brandi) of Owensboro; a stepdaughter, Sheila Nealen (James) of Owensboro; grandchildren, Blake, Hunter, Jordyn, Sebastian, Brice, Ethan, Rosie, Isaac, Noah, and Hendrix; a sister, Karen Collins of Iron River, Wisconsin; a brother, Don (Amy) Peterson of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mary will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2023, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, with Father Mike Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is from 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Payne may be left at www.glenncares.com.
