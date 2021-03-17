Mary Lucille Bray Brown Burns, 81, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and beloved husband, Joseph Clarence Burns Jr. on Monday, March 15, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Owensboro to the late Johnny and Lucille Brown Bray.
Mary always loved her church family at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church (especially Dottie and Wayne Gist) and was grateful for everything they did for her. She enjoyed making plastic canvas “Crosses in My Pocket” that Eaton Memorial missionaries delivered to other countries around the world.
She was also grateful to GRADD (especially Ed and Cathy), Owensboro Christian Church backpack program and the wonderful staff at Park Regency Senior Apartments, where she lived for the last few years.
Mrs. Burns was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Joseph “Joe” Clarence Burns Jr., in 2015.
She is loved and survived by her children, Jerry Louis Brown (Selena) of Junction City, Kansas, Karen D. Clark Glenn of Owensboro, Mary M. “Sissy” Burns of Owensboro and Joseph Neal Burns of Florida; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a brother, John Bray; and several nieces and nephews.
Public visitation will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Burns shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the door near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 W. Third St., Owensboro, KY 42301 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented