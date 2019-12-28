Mary Lucille Clark Evans, 89, of Whitesville, passed away Dec. 26, 2019, at Signature HealthCARE Hillcrest. She was born May 24, 1930, in Daviess County to the late Kyran Leo and Mary Delphia Clark. She was an active member of St. Mary's of the Wood Catholic Church, where she worked at many dinners and picnics. She worked at G.E. before leaving to raise her family. Lucille enjoyed gardening and flowers, quilting and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lucille is preceded in death by her husband, Claude P. Evans; daughter Myra Roby; son Byron Evans; her sisters, Francis Basham and Beulah Robinson; and her brothers, Bernard Clark and Lawrence Clark.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Vickie) Evans and James Evans; grandchildren Christi (Brandon) Hagan, Emily Daniel and Jeffrey Dylan Evans; great-grandchildren Brayden and Shelby Daniel and Isabelle Hagan; brothers and sisters Arthur Clark, Edith Payne and Marie Bartlett; sister-in-law Kathleen Clark; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary of the Woods with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with prayers at 6 p.m., and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
