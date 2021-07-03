Mary Lucille Daugherty, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 30, 1928, in Ohio County to the late Charlie Fulton and Neoma Fulton. Lucille was a faithful member of Sorgho Baptist Church. She retired from the cigar factory after 18 years of service. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and a good-hearted, competitive game of Rook.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Daugherty; sons Billy Daugherty and Maverick Daugherty; and sisters Geneva Daugherty, Margie Thomas and Truma Parker.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Sue Stearsman; sons Jerry (Theresa) Daugherty and David (Binky) Daugherty; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Lucille was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Sorgho Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Sorgho Baptist Church, 3083 Kentucky 1554, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
