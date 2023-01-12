Mary Lucille Underwood, 65, of Owensboro, passed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born Aug. 29, 1957, to Raymond and Nellie Morris. Mary enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casino. She loved yard sales, watching movies, and listening to country music.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Raymond; her daughters, Kimberly Hamilton and Stephanie Anderson; and her brother, Wayne Morris.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Nellie; son, Robert (Misty) Bray; siblings, Timmy Morris, Tommy Morris, and Sheila Goble; boyfriend, Charles Mattingly; as well as 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family c/o Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
