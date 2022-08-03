TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mary Lucy Murphy, formerly of Owensboro, passed away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1948, to Lawrence Robertus and Mary Margaret (Hayden) Murphy.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lucy is survived by her sisters, Cathy Mattingly, Theresa Murphy, Marian (Roger) Jones, and Rose Murphy; “brothers”, Tom (Teri) Murphy, Bruce Murphy, Marvin Murphy, Larry (Jennifer) Murphy, and Kevin Murphy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her Alabama family, Debbie Long, and her sons, Trenton (Lacy) and Joshua (Kelly) Long, Brad and Wendy Lynn, Emmett and Sue Johnson, Melynda Lynn, Max and Angela Shaw, and the loves of her life, her grands, Lilli, Eli and Connor Long, Benjamin and Radley Shaw, and Alyssa Harris; and her many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
