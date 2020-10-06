CENTRAL CITY — Mary Lynn Harvey Thomas, 66, of Central City died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Thomas was born in Muhlenberg County on Feb. 5, 1954. She was a retired x-ray/ultrasound technician, and worked at Muhlenberg Community Hospital for over 40 years. Mrs. Thomas was a member of First United Methodist Church of Central City for 66 years. She loved her family passionately and was brought infinite joy by her children and grandchildren. She was selfless in every way. She possessed a strong faith and she loved her church.
Mrs. Thomas is preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Clayton Harvey; and parents, Murl and Lillian Gentry.
Survivors include her husband, Durward Thomas; son, Will Harvey, of Lexington; daughter, Andrea (Patrick) Zimmerman, of Athens, Alabama; brothers, Jerry (Vicki) Gentry, of Henderson, Darrel (Elizabeth) Gentry, of Central City, Bill (Karen) Gentry, of Lexington; grandchildren, Lilli and Clay Zimmerman, Trenton, Logen, and Spencer Thomas; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and step-children, Darin (Lori) Thomas, Dewayne Thomas.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Dr. Jim Coleman officiating and Bro. Tom Eblen assisting. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in South Carrollton. Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Central City.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First United Methodist Church of Central City. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented