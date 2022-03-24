LIVERMORE — Mary M. Albin, 78, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her home. Mary Michael Shultz was born April 5, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Teresa Ella Shultz and was married to David Taylor Albin on August 18, 1961. Mary was a homemaker and member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville, where she served as the church organist for several years. She loved cooking, gardening, and sewing.
In addition to her mother, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Caroline Rose Albin, and by a son-in-law, Michael Jarvis.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, David T. Albin; her children, Theresa Fischer (Tony) of Owensboro, Joanie Jarvis of Madisonville, Michele Albin and David M. Albin (Kristine) both of Livermore; five grandchildren, Adam Jarvis, Jessica Jarvis, Madison Jarvis, Sydney Kaina, and Zach Albin; two great-grandchildren, Tristan Jarvis and Traycen Jarvis; and a sister, Katherine Roberts of Livermore.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore with Father Jegin Puthenpurackal officiating. Burial will be in the St. Charles Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Mary’s family from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel is handling the arrangements for Mary’s family.
The Mary M. Albin family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Charles Cemetery Fund; C/O George Rhodes; P.O. Box 45; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
