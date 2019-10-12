SLAUGHTERS -- Mary M. Ashby, 79, of Slaughters, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Mary Magdalene Farris was born Sept. 6, 1940, in Buttonsberry to the late Veachel and Ara Howard Farris and was married to Clarence Gurden "Sonny" Ashby Jan. 13, 1962. She was a homemaker and member of the Holiness Faith. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Sonny Ashby, who died Nov. 30, 2000.
Survivors include two brothers, James Farris of Island and Paul Bryant Farris of Livermore; a niece who was like her sister, Virginia Drake of Livermore; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with the Rev. Adam Evans officiating. Friends may visit with Mary's family from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel.
The Mary M. Ashby family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, c/o Susan Edmonds, 125 E. Broadway, Island, KY 42350. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
