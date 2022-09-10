LOUISVILLE — Mary M. Spalding Turner, 75, formerly of Owensboro, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer. She was born Mary Margaret Spalding May 23, 1947, in Owensboro, the daughter of John and Mary Christine Love Spalding.
For most of her career, Mary served in the US military. She was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the Air National Guard, having served in Desert Storm and the Gulf Wars. She was a Catholic and graduated from Mt. St. Joseph Academy and Spencerian College.
Survivors include her children, Missy (Ronnie) Lapinsky, Eric (Kelly) Turner, and Cindy Turner; grandchildren, Erica, Trey, Lexy, Seth, Gracie, Jessie, Emma, and Sam; great-grandson, Wyatt; and brothers, Ron, Herschel (Shanan), and John Spalding.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville. Visitation is from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
