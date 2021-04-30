Mary Magdalen “Mag” Molohon Kaelin, 92, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Carmel Home. She was born in Reed on March 29, 1929, to the late Ignatious L. and Mary Matilda Molohon. Mag was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church for many years.
As a devout member of the Catholic faith, Mag selflessly dedicated countless hours to the Altar Society, taking communion to homebound church members for over 10 years and volunteering at the Help Office. In her free time, she enjoyed square dancing and playing Bunco. Mag enjoyed being outdoors and tending to her garden.
Along with her parents, Mag was preceded in death by her husband, Edward John Kaelin; her sisters, Margaret Jones Mattingly and Frances Molohon; and her son-in-law, Jeff Hedges.
Mag is survived by her children, John (Laura) Kaelin, Stephen (Lucy) Kaelin, Mary Charlotte Hedges, Martin (Patty) Kaelin and Theresa (Brian) Wethington; her grandchildren, Stephanie Kaelin, Carly (Jonathon) Higdon, John Michael Kaelin, Natalie (James) Adams, Aaron (Chelsea) Kaelin, Jared Kaelin, Audrey (Reyn) Judd, Ben (Casi) Hedges, Veronica (Jack) Shearn and Cody, Wyatt, and Cynthia Wethington; five great-grandchildren with two on the way; and her siblings, Sr. Martha Molohon and Mary Lucy (Tom) Hines.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church with Father Richard Powers officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Services will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be made available at the church.
All who wish to honor Mag at the visitation and service are required to wear a mask while inside the church for the safety of all those in attendance.
