WHITE PLAINS -- Mary Magdalene Kipling, 88, of White Plains, died 10:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Maple Manor Nursing Home. Mrs. Kipling was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Muhlenberg County. She was a homemaker and member of Cleaton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Walton House and Charles House; and sister Delotta.
She is survived by her husband, Earl C. Kipling; son Wayne L. Burden of Central City; three granddaughters; two great-granddaughters; one great-great-granddaughter; one great-great-great-grandson; and sister Virginia (Chuck) Dismaing of Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Leroy Rearden officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented