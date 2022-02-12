Mary Magdalene McCarthy, 88, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 4, 2022. She was born on April 16, 1933, in Curdsville, to the late William Patrick and Ethel Marie Mahoney McCarthy.
Mary was a nun for 18 years in Indiana. When she left the order, she went to work in hospital administration. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed studying different religious beliefs.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, John, Jim, Bill, Bob, and Dennis McCarthy, and her sisters, Mary Florence McCarthy and Rita Elder.
Mary is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
