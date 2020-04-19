Mary Magdalene Talbott, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Pleasant Ridge, on April 16, 1938, to the late Herbert and Mildred Gregory Blay. Mary was the owner of Mary’s Beauty Salon for over 30 years. She was a member of Greater Ebenezer Temple and taught Sunday school there. Mary was a woman of many talents. She enjoyed sewing, ministering to people and always wanted to do right by everyone she met.
Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh F. Talbott Jr., who passed in 2010; her brothers, Sherman, Herbert, Paul, John, Hershel, Otto, James and Quinton Anderson Blay; and her sister, Savannah Nelson.
Mary is survived by her children, David Wayne (Joyce) Blay of Huntsville, Alabama, and Yvonnda Lynn (Terry Phelps) Talbott and Joyce Lynn (Dion Dull) Talbott-Dull, both of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Darian Dull, Dakota Dull, Kykinda Blay and Kellee Blay; her great-grandchildren, Halle, Kaunna, Jyler, Josiah and Joshua Blay; three great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Elbert (Mary) Blay of Cleveland, Ohio; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends.
A private service will be held at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with her son, pastor David Blay officiating. There will be a driving procession of support and remembrance from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. The family requests that you please come by to show your love during this time of physical distancing. Your participation is important to us! Due to the safety directives in place, it is important you honor them and the Talbott family by not exiting your car, but know you are allowed to roll down your window to share a loving word to the family in passing. This loving act will be much appreciated by all who are left to cherish Mary’s memory.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mary Magdalene Talbott and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
