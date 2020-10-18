Mary “Maggie” Davis Jackson, 73, of Owensboro, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born June 8, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Rowan Davis and Grace Ganote Davis, Maggie spent much of her life babysitting and raising children, including her grandson, Lukas, and many not her own. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, cooking, writing as well as watching birds. Maggie was in Beta Club in high school and a Kentucky Colonel. While holding to her opinions, she was also a bubbly, open and loving person who took care of her husband after he became ill. Maggie had many lifelong friends and neighbors whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jackson also was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Jackson, in 2019; and her brother, Johnny Davis.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, DeWayne Jackson and wife, Lori, of Owensboro; stepson Ricky Jackson and wife, Nina, of Maceo; three grandchildren, Trish Lewis, J.C. Jackson and Lukas Jackson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother Randall Davis (Reatha); sisters Winona Koller and Birdie Davis, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Maggie Jackson would like to express special appreciation for the loving care of the staffs at Select Specialty Hospital in Evansville and Heartford House in Owensboro.
Visitation for Mary Jackson will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with a funeral service following.
Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate. Burial will be in the Providence UMC cemetery. For the visitation, please enter the doors by the flagpole on the Breckenridge side of the building.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
