Mary Margaret Drury, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home. The Stanley native was born December 9, 1932, as one of ten children to the late Archie Joseph Drury and Margaret Genevive Stuart Drury. Mary Margaret was a surgical nurse for years serving in the Air Force, then working at the Trover Clinic in Madisonville, and at hospitals in Louisville and Owensboro before retiring.
In addition to her parents, Mary Margaret also was preceded in death by her brothers, Archie Joseph Drury Jr. of Santa Claus, Indiana, infant, Anthony Francis Drury, and Thomas Fredrick Drury and three sisters, Anna Theresa (Tong) Klein, Mary Beverly Drury, and Charlotte Mae Hayden.
She will be sadly missed by her surviving siblings, Mary Rosalia Maddrey and husband Charles of Sandy Springs, Georgia, Emily Winterson and husband Rick of Boston, Massachusetts, and Michael Drury and wife Linda of Grand Rivers and sister-in-law, Frances Drury of Santa Clause, Indiana. She has many nieces and nephews in North Carolina, Maryland, Wisconsin, Wyoming, United Kingdom, Texas, and Massachusetts. The family is especially thankful for niece, Cindy Ann Tong, and nephew, Neal Tong in Owensboro who have given her special care.
There will be a private family memorial service in May at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery in Stanley.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Food For The Poor, P.O. Box 979005, Coconut Creek, FL 33097-9005.
