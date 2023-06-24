Mary Margaret Edgell, 79, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023, with her loving family at her side. The Daviess County native was born Dec. 13, 1943, to the late James Lucian Montgomery Sr. and Helen Ruth Roby Montgomery. Mary received her LPN degree and was employed at Mercy Hospital. Once her children began arriving, she devoted her time and energy to raising her family. She was always staying busy with her seamstress skills and helping others. Mary was a devoted Catholic and served in many ways at St. Pius X Parrish including bereavement dinners, picnics, vacation bible school, and daycare. She was always a “church mother” to each priest when they arrived and helped them to get settled. Mary loved working jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, knitting and quilting.
In addition to her parents, Mary also was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Wallace E. Edgell Jr. in 1999, and her brother, James Lucian Montgomery Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include her five children, James W. Edgell, Lisa Carmon (Greg), Michael Edgell (Amber), Therese Ward (Kwame) and Matthew Edgell (Robyn); 14 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; brothers, Frank Montgomery (Margaret), Ray Montgomery (Peggy), Gene Montgomery, Robert Montgomery (Stacy) and Martha Farris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Mary Edgell will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
