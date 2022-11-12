HAWESVILLE — Mary Margaret Lindsey Powers, 73, of Hawesville, surrounded by her family, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born in Breckenridge County to Ray and Fannie Lindsey December 5, 1948. She was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church, serving for many years as treasurer, and teaching Sunday School and Bible School.
She served many of her amazing chocolate and coconut pies over the years at both the Kozy Kitchen and later the Lil’ Kozy Kitchen. She worked as office manager for George Holland, and volunteered for many years at the Hancock County Fair.
She was an avid UK fan, loyally cheering on her boys with her trusty blue and white pompoms.
She made the best sweet tea, and a drink from her glass was always even better. She loved canning, cooking, and quilting, and saw a big part of the United States and Canada traveling on the back of a Gold Wing motorcycle with Chapter I of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association.
Her biggest joy was spending time with her family, especially her seven great-grandchildren, “the little people.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Fannie Lindsey.
She is survived by her husband of over 56 years, Brent; two daughters, Angela (Paul) Young and Lezlie Powers; four grandchildren, Lauren (Josh) Osowicz, Tarren Hedden, Lindsey (Jonathan) Davis, and Daxton (Jasa) Kin; seven great-grandchildren, Emma-Kate, Greyson, Max, Anna, Joella, Nacole, and Mason; as well as her sisters, Cynthia Daugherty, Veronica Ent, and Alberta Morris; and two sisters by heart, Jayne Beatty and Barbara Spindel.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Central Baptist Church, with Bro. Brian Adkins officiating. Burial will follow at Serenity Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel and from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Share your memories and condolences with Margaret’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented