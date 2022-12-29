Mary Margaret Quinn Lester, 78, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 6, 1944, in Owensboro to the late Earnest B. Quinn and Annabelle Perkins Quinn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lester; two brothers, John Edward Quinn and James Quinn; and a sister, Elizabeth Ann Connor.
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Schumacher (Brian); son, Harold Lester II (Mary); 10 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louise “Sissy” Jewell (Elmo).
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented