Mary Margaret Stallings, 70, of Owensboro, was called home on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Owensboro, on Aug. 16, 1950, to the late Roy Buck Sr. and Mary Pinkston Buck.
Mary was a caring mother who worked for many years for nursing homes before retiring from Owensboro Center. There were times that she would leave one job and go clock in at another. She had five sons that she loved with all her heart. Mary Enjoyed spending time with her sons and their families.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Alvin “Sonny” Buck and Roy “Junior” Buck Jr., and two sisters, Jessie Mae Watson and Ann Buck.
Mary is survived by her husband, Joseph Stallings; and five sons, Bill (Cherish) Buck, of Owensboro, Bobby (Jessica) Simpson, of Hawesville, Mark (Eileen) Simpson, of Tell City, Indiana, Mike (Chris) Simpson, of Dale, Indiana, and Jeremy Stallings, of Owensboro; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; two brothers, William (Nancy) Buck, of Streator, Illinois and Courtland (Linda) Buck, of Owensboro; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Visitation will be held 9 a.m. until the time of the services. Burial to follow at Rosehill-Elmwood.
All who wish to honor Mary at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Stallings.
