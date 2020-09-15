Mary Marguerite “Mag” Lanham, 78, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, at her home with her family by her side. Born April 10, 1942, in Daviess County to the late Thomas Hugh Millay and Catherine Mattingly Millay, Mag grew up in the Knottsville area and was employed as a lab technician at Big Rivers Electric for over 20 years before she retired. Mag had a green thumb and loved her flowers as well as being an avid reader of all genre of books. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and gave herself to loving and caring for them.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lanham also was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Jane Green in 2005; two brothers, John and Buck Millay; two sisters, Delphine Roby and Betty Payne.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory include her husband of almost 59 years, Kenneth Larry Lanham; sons, Michael Lanham and wife Michelle, David Lanham and wife Susan, and Martin Lanham and wife Janice; daughter, Karen Ruffin, all of Houston, Texas; 13 grandchildren, Ryan and Jackson Lanham, Matthew and Kyle Ruffin, Jared and Abby Lanham, Mason, Chase, and Amanda Lanham, Cody and Sheridan Green, Olivia Payne, and Janie Lee; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Claude Millay (Erma), Hubert Millay (Becky), Tom Millay (Wilda), and Mike Millay (Marty); sisters, Stella Higdon, Rosie Meserve, Clara Brown (Bobby), and Anges Harley (Wayne); and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral Mass for Mary Marguerite Lanham at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at St. Williams Catholic Church. Interment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Care provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to Right To Life of Owensboro, 1115 Tamarack Rd. Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Marguerite Lanham may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented