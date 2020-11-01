Mary Michael Fiorella Hayden, 86, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Born in Owensboro, a daughter of the late Gabriel and Agnes Kurz Fiorella, Mary Michael was in the first graduating class of Owensboro Catholic High School and was a graduate of Webster College in St. Louis.
In June 1954, she married Joseph Jolly Hayden Sr. in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Peggy Ann Fiorella Wimsatt, and Thomas K. Wimsatt. Her joy in life was the time she spent with her family — her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an active member of The Parish of the Immaculate, where she volunteered in a variety of capacities. Mary Michael’s zest for life and commitment to her community included golf, tennis, bridge and her active roles with the Women’s Guild and the Daniel Pitino Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Jolly Hayden Sr., in 1984; brother Gabe Fiorella; and her sisters, Beverly Jean Fiorella and Peggy Ann Fiorella Wimsatt.
Those who remain to honor her memory include her daughters, Sandra Marie Hale of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Laurie Sue Wood (Doug) of Louisville; her sons, Joseph Jolly Hayden Jr. (Sherrie) of Cedar Park, Texas, and Patrick Allen Hayden of Louisville; her grandchildren, Benjamin J. Hale (Melissa) and Christopher Hale of Murfreesboro, Abigail Hale of Nashville, Emily Wood Hixson (Will) and Aaron Wood of Louisville and Jonathan Hayden, James Hayden and Thomas Hayden of Austin, Texas; her great-grandchildren, Bailey Hale and Brody Hale of Murfreesboro and Roman Hixson of Louisville; and her sister, Marge Fiorella Collignon.
The funeral Mass for Mary Michael Fiorella Hayden will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at The Parish of the Immaculate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
All who attend the visitation and service for Mrs. Hayden shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Parish of the Immaculate, the Daniel Pitino Center, Hosparus Health of Louisville or the charity of one’s choice.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Mary Michael Fiorella Hayden may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented