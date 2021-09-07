CANNELTON, Ind. — Mary Mildred Wilson, 73, of Cannelton, Indiana, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Heart to Heart Hospice. She was a homemaker and a member of Narrows Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Lula Mae Wright; and her husband, James C. “Jim” Wilson.
Survivors include her daughters, Loretta Lynn Hall (Logan), of Utica, Brenda Lee Wilson (Scott Beasley), of Cannelton and Norma Jean Wilson; a son, Carlton Wilson, of Clarkson; sisters, Hazel Rael, of California and Helen Whisman, of Illinois; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Wilson Memorial Fund c/o Geary Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
