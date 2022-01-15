Mary Millay, 62, of Lewisport, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky Heartford House. Mary was born Jan. 9, 1960, in Hancock County to the late Jack and Retha Glodine Carter Voyles. For years, Mary worked with US Bank as a senior analyst and worshiped at Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Known for her brilliance, Mary also enjoyed crocheting, making crafts, attending family cookouts and gatherings, whether big or small occasions, family time was most special to her
Aside from her parents, Mary is preceded in death by a brother, David Voyles.
Those left to celebrate her memory, are her husband, Anthony “Tony” Glenn Millay and son, Jordan (Courtney) Voyles; a granddaughter, Evelyn Rose Voyles; and siblings, Tom (Kena), Cindy (Kip) and Craig (Nancy); and Mary’s baby girl, Molly.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family of Mary wish to extend a special “Thank You” to the compassionate nurses of the Heartford House, Joanette, Dana and Jan, for their loving care provided to Mary.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Millay. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Mary by signing her virtual guestbook at www.HaleyMcGinnis.com.
Commented