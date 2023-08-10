Mary Monica Varley, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born Sept. 12, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio to the late Joseph James and Constance Marie Hochwalt Varley.
Mary was a resident of the Wendell Foster Center for 54 years and was a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church.
She was a very friendly, outgoing, caring, and generous person.
She loved the staff and they loved her and she especially loved her brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews.
Mary loved different sports and was an avid fan of UK basketball and Cincinnati Reds baseball.
She enjoyed listening to music. Rock and roll was her favorite.
Every day, she would announce the weather and give a shout-out to anyone having a birthday that day on the Wendell Foster P.A. system.
She loved to travel and recently was able to go to Washington, D.C., and most recently, Gulf Shores, Alabama where she got to go to the beach for the first time.
In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by two sisters, her twin, Kathleen Varley, in 2008, and Lisa Spring in 2020, and her grandfather, Bill Medley, whom she loved very much.
Surviving are her brothers and sisters, Joe Varley (Mary) of Frisco, Texas, Connie Cearley (Terry) of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Peggy Major (Dennis) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Pat Varley of Brevard, North Carolina, Terry Varley and Teresa Cottini (Mike), both of Sterling, Virginia, and Annie Varley of Mt. Jackson, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Young Meeting House on the campus of the Wendell Foster Center.
Food and refreshments will be provided for everyone following the memorial service.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mary’s family would like to thank everyone at the Wendell Foster Center for the love and compassionate care given to Mary over the 54 years she resided there.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wendell Foster Center, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
