Mary Nadine Higdon, 64, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born in Whitesville to the late Aubrey and Virginia "Jenny" Mayfield.
Nadine was a loving and dedicated homemaker who also worked at General Electric for a period of 10 years. She was a member of Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She had a loyal circle of close sisters and friends who enjoyed regular game days, cards, shopping and outings.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Carl Dwayne Higdon, in 2019; a brother, Norman Mayfield; and a brother-in-law, Bobby Allen.
Mary is survived by her husband of 47 years, Carl Higdon; children Cassie Wells of Owensboro and Wesley Higdon (Rachel Hamilton) of Philpot; a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Higdon; grandchildren Tyler Higdon (Lacee), Jessica Evans, Katie Higdon, Hannah Wells, Lindsey Wells, Brayden Wells, Wes Higdon Jr., Lucas Higdon, Hayden Hamilton and Gavin Hamilton; four great-grandchildren; sisters Diane Johnson (Gary) of Hawesville, Doris Brasher (Darrell) of Whitesville, Pat Ling (Steve) of Whitesville and Martha Allen of Knottsville; a brother, Darrell Mayfield (Dara) of Whitesville; many nieces and nephews; special aunt Carmie Crabtree; and best friend Debbie Fulkerson.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mary Nadine Higdon may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
