Mary Nancy Pate, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Nov. 25, 1957, in Daviess County to the late J.R. and Florine Hodgkins Pate. She was employed at Walmart and was a member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wilbur Pate.
Survivors include her brothers, Jim Pate and Cisco Pate; niece Amber Johnson; nephews James Pate and Joe Pate; cousin Suzanne and Brent Mallory and their son, Bryon.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Resurrection Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented