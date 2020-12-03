Mary “Nancy” Smith, 73, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born February 10, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Robert Lee and Haddie Mae Hendrix. Nancy enjoyed fishing, going four-wheeling with her husband, and watching UK basketball. She was affiliated with the First Church of the Nazarene.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Eddie” Smith in 2011.
Survivors include her daughter Sandra McGlothlin (Ricky) of Owensboro; son, John Reynolds (Darlene); daughter, Peggy Manuel (Mike) both of Bowling Green; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
There will be a private graveside service for Nancy Smith. Those attending shall be within current health and safety directives and shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Nancy Smith c/o Glenn Funeral Home 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Nancy Smith may be left at www.glenncares.com.
