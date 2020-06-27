Mary Neel “Cissy” Sullivan, 84, of Owensboro, passed away June 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Henderson to the late James N. and Evelyn Carroll Neel on Oct. 21, 1935. Cissy was a graduate of Holy Name of Jesus High School, attended Brescia University and was a 1957 graduate of the University of Kentucky.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 59 years, Ronald M. Sullivan; their children, Patricia Anne (Richard) Thomas, Shannon Marie (William) Wright and R. Michael (Lisa) Sullivan; her grandchildren, Garrett Michael Thomas, Caroline Sullivan Thomas and her fiance, Ryan McConville, Ellen Medley (Joseph) MacEwan, William O. Wright Jr. and Caitlin, Michael and Annie Sullivan; and nieces and nephews.
Cissy’s three brothers, James N., Henry C. and Malcolm E. Neel predeceased her.
Cissy loved her involvement with her family, especially her grandchildren, her many friends, her summer home on Cape Cod, UK basketball, her service for Owensboro Catholic Schools and St. Stephen Cathedral and her membership in The Hospital Guild, the Fleur de Lis Garden Club and her bridge club.
The funeral Mass will be at noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral, with prayers at 5 p.m., and after 11 a.m. Monday. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral Mass for Mrs. Sullivan shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the front doors of the Cathedral on Locust Street.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Stephen Cathedral or Owensboro Catholic Schools.
