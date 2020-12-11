CALHOUN — Mary Nell Settle, 61, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mary Nell Shirel was born June 23, 1959, in Sturgis to the late Louis and Nadine Urton Shirel, and at the age of 20, she married the love of her life, Richard Scott Settle, on May 17, 1980.
Mary Nell retired from Owensboro Health after working as a transcriptionist for 36 years and was a member of the Madisonville Church of Christ. She and Scott raised three beautiful daughters. Mary Nell was known as a Grandmomma and Mammy to her grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She was compassionate, hospitable, loved to cook and can, travel and spend any moment she had with her family. She loved the Lord with all of her heart.
In addition to her parents, Mary Nell was preceded in death by a brother, Herbert Shirel (Margaret).
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Scott Settle; three daughters, Lacey Groves of Greenville, Emily Epley of Calhoun and Amy Mincy (Michael) of Semiway; seven grandchildren, Elle Marie Groves, Lucas Groves, Piper Epley, Linley Mincy, Lyric Mincy, Larson Mincy and Lenox Mincy; a brother, Robert Shirel (Margaret) of Evansville; a sister, Maude Miller (Phillip) of Dekoven; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Settle of Calhoun; a sister-in-law, Regina Shutt of Hartford; an aunt, Mae Priar of Calhoun; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Daniel Miller of Bremen, Barbara Spence of Calhoun and JoAnn Douglas of McHenry.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Bro. Russell Kline officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Mary Nell’s family from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mary Nell’s services will be streamed live 2 p.m. Monday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Mary Nell’s visitation and funeral service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Mary Nell Settle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Madisonville Church of Christ, 1035 N. Main St., Madisonville, KY 42431.
