LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mary Nicole Goodwin, 51, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1969, in Owensboro to the late Thomas Lyle and Marylin Louise (Love) Wedding. On July 19, 2012, she married David Goodwin in Lafayette. Mary worked as a superintendent for Skanska Construction. She enjoyed cleaning, gardening, crafting and painting.
Surviving are her husband, David Goodwin of Lafayette; her children, Heather (Richard Williams Jr.) Sutton of Lafayette, Erika (Adrian) White of Miami and Courtney Wedding of Fairbanks, Alaska; and her siblings, Michael (Carolina) Wedding of Tampa, Florida, Dennis (Patricia) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Yvonne Sagers of New York. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Haleigh, Tristan, Aubrey, Brodey, Olivia and Chloe.
No services will be held.
