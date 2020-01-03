HARTFORD -- Mary Olivia Stewart Griffen, 73, of Hartford, formerly of Calhoun, passed away Dec. 29, 2019, at Genesis Owensboro Center. She was born May 7, 1946, to the late W.A. Stewart and Jewell Butler Stewart. Mary enjoyed going to church, dancing and going to dances. She was a member of Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church of Calhoun. She was preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 54 years, William Ray Griffen of Hartford; three brothers, Charles (Anna) Stewart of Owensboro, J.C. Stewart of Masonville and Paul (Darlene) Stewart of Calhoun; along with several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at William L. Danks Funeral Home with the Rev. Truman Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Herman Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit with Mrs. Griffen's family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Mary Olivia Stewart Griffen by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
